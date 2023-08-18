Update On Cash Wheeler’s Arrest For Aggravated Assault With A Firearm

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Orlando Police Department detained AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR this morning and charged him with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was arrested in Circuit Court.

According to the most recent information available from court documents, Wheeler will appear before Judge Mark S. Blechman at the jail this afternoon at 1pm ET for a hearing. The Florida Orange County Department of Corrections is currently housing him in Orlando, FL.

On Friday, July 28, a warrant was issued for Wheeler’s arrest. He then, through his attorney Brice Aikens, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm on Thursday, August 3. This suggests that whatever incident Wheeler was a part of that led to his arrest most likely occurred over a period of time in July rather than overnight.

A third-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm has been brought against Wheeler. He risks up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine if found guilty.

For those who missed it, AEW told The Sentinel in a statement that “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Above is a picture of Wheeler’s booking photo. We’ll keep you informed as new information about the arrest and its effects becomes available.

At All In on Sunday, August 27 in London, FTR will currently defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.