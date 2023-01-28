Update on Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona Heading to WWE (Possible Spoiler)

Many fans speculated that Chelsea Green would return to WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling late last year, and it appears that she will make her WWE TV debut soon.

According to reports, Green has been under contract with WWE for quite some time and is still waiting for creative.

There has been speculation that she will make her return in tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, though this has not been confirmed.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic “Karen” type character based on what we heard.”

In response to speculation that her husband, Matt Cardona, was on his way back to the company, Fightful asked him if he would be coming in for the Rumble.

Cardona said, “In San Antonio the day before the Rumble? What am I, a mark?”