Update On Chris DeJoseph’s WWE Departure

As noted last week, Chris DeJoseph has been fired from his WWE creative job. It was then reported over the weekend that DeJoseph’s release was not a cost-cutting measure as there was a backstage incident between he and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The decision was then made early Friday afternoon to let him go.

In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that DeJoseph was terminated, and it was also indicated that there multiple incidents that led to his departure. They noted that the decision to release DeJoseph stems from behavior during various meetings from the company.