Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury

According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury.

Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.

Wrestling Observer Radio provided an update in which they stated that Cage is currently dealing with a serious injury, which is the reason he was unable to work a full match at All Out.

As of the time this article was written, the nature of the injury that Cage sustained is not known, but it is preventing him from competing in wrestling. There is currently no information available regarding when he will be able to work a full match, nor is there any information regarding the reason he was medically cleared for All Out.

Christian tweeted after Sunday’s quick win and wrote, “5 [star emoji]. Easy. #AEWAllOut”

Cage’s arm is currently stabilized by the use of a brace. According to the storyline, Jungle Boy slammed his arm into the steel ring steps during the August 17 Dynamite.

Cage has not competed in a wrestling match since his victory over Matt Hardy on the August 3 episode of Dynamite, but he has made several appearances since then as part of the ongoing feud with Jungle Boy.