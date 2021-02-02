Update On Christian’s WWE Future, Christian Comments On Reactions

Christian’s Rumble appearance on Sunday reportedly was not just a one-off appearance. He is scheduled to make future WWE TV appearances, according to PWInsider. It’s believed that the former World Heavyweight Champion will be working a part-time schedule for WWE.

The story going around backstage after Sunday’s pay-per-view was that Christian was officially but secretly medically cleared one week before the Rumble after a visit to doctors in Pittsburgh. Very few people within WWE were aware of his return before he started warming up on Sunday.

Christian tweeted the following on his return-

“The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me. If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then…”