Update On Christian’s WWE Future, Christian Comments On Reactions

Christian’s Rumble appearance on Sunday reportedly was not just a one-off appearance. He is scheduled to make future WWE TV appearances, according to PWInsider. It’s believed that the former World Heavyweight Champion will be working a part-time schedule for WWE.
The story going around backstage after Sunday’s pay-per-view was that Christian was officially but secretly medically cleared one week before the Rumble after a visit to doctors in Pittsburgh. Very few people within WWE were aware of his return before he started warming up on Sunday.
Christian tweeted the following on his return-
“The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me. If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then…”
The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me.
If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then…
— Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) February 2, 2021