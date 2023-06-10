Update On Claudio Castagnoli’s Travel Issues Almost Jeopardizing NJPW Dominion Match

Due to travel complications, Claudio Castagnoli was nearly prevented from competing in last weekend’s NJPW Dominion pay-per-view event.

Despite the difficulties, Castagnoli eventually joined forces with Jon Moxley and Shota Umino to take on Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The match was on the verge of being canceled, prompting New Japan Pro Wrestling to change the match order to accommodate Castagnoli’s inclusion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the situation. According to reports, Castagnoli arrived at Osaka Jo Hall just as Hiromu Takahashi and Master Wato’s match began. The match came before Castagnoli’s, giving him only about 25 minutes to prepare for his match.

The complications arose as a result of a series of delayed flights, one of which was cancelled, as well as a missed scheduled flight caused by the ongoing delays. At one point, it appeared that Castagnoli would have to change into his wrestling gear during the drive from the airport and enter the ring immediately upon arrival.

Throughout the ordeal, Castagnoli kept everyone updated on the situation, which led to the event organizers deciding to reschedule his match, giving him more time to prepare and recover from the travel challenges.