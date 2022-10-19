Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status

The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW.

Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone acknowledged that Omega and Young Bucks had been crowned the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions at the All Out event. Both earlier this month, when Death Triangles successfully defended the titles against Dark Order on Rampage, and on September 7 when they successfully won the vacated titles, there was no mention of The Elite.

AEW President Tony Khan did not mention Punk or The Elite when he stripped them of the AEW World Heavyweight Title and The Elite of the Trios Titles; instead, he announced that only the matches to determine new champions would take place.

In addition, Punk made an appearance on Tuesday’s show in a video tribute to the ROH World Championship before Chris Jericho faced Dalton Castle to defend the title. Prior to the altercation between The Elite and Punk backstage at All Out, this was Punk’s first appearance on AEW TV. Video packages haven’t included Punk since the altercation.

Due to the ongoing investigation into the incident, Khan has avoided discussing the altercation in interviews.

Ace Steel, another person in the altercation, has been released by AEW, as PWMania.com previously reported.