Update On CM Punk Doing Commentary For WWE While Recovering From Injury

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, CM Punk’s longtime friend Ace Steel was asked about the possibility of Punk doing WWE commentary while recovering from his torn triceps.

“Definitely, they want him commentary, they want him on commentary. I don’t know that they go that route since they did an injury angle to pull him out since they did the storyline on him; [Drew] stomps on his arm. There’s the physicality that puts him out. I personally don’t want to see him in an onscreen role unless it’s in the meantime he’s doing NXT or something.”

“I really don’t want to see him on the same show as Drew Mcintyre because his sole focus would be going after Drew Mcintyre. ‘Well, I can’t fight you. Well, I’m gonna try.’ We see people hit by cars and forktrucks and all these things, you know. Still, I feel like the fact that they did the injury that a lot of people think they, they put the storyline to it now that a lot of people think it’s, he’s faking it, which is hilarious that it’s a storyline 100% which of course it’s wrestling. So, you’ve done so many of those, like, oh, well, let’s do this where he hurts guys.”

Fightful Select later clarified Steel’s remarks:

“There was no discussion of CM Punk doing commentary, and he’s not expected to be at the PC the next few weeks. We’re told the Ace Steel podcast of Punk being planned for upcoming commentary work was simply a suggestion of Steel’s.”

