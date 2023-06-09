Update On CM Punk Having A Match At The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, NJPW star Kenta tweeted “it depends on money” in response to the possibility of facing AEW’s CM Punk at the upcoming Forbidden Door II PPV event. According to Fightful Select, the current plan is for Kenta to be a part of the show, and the only question is who his opponent will be.

Fightful reported about Kenta’s potential opponent:

“We haven’t heard that KENTA’s deal to appear at the show is finalized, but both companies are operating on the assumption that he is. However, the internally discussed opponent brings a different gravity to the situation. We’ve learned that CM Punk has been discussed as KENTA’s opponent, which could help bring closure to an over-decade back and forth between the two.”

Kenta first appeared on AEW television in early 2021.