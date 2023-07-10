Update On CM Punk’s Backstage Reputation Since Returning To AEW Television

The belief backstage at AEW Collision, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, is that CM Punk has been working to restore his damaged reputation since his altercation with The Elite in September of 2022. Punk is said to be taking his role as Collision’s face seriously and to be leading well since his return to AEW television.

Keller said the following:

“He’s taking pride in putting his stamp on the on-air product and off-air vibe in the locker room. Our sources don’t necessarily reflect the views of everyone in the back and some may have different experiences that are less positive, but overall the vibe appears to be moving in the right direction after some tension in his first week back related to his early dig at The Young Bucks.”

Punk is scheduled to compete against Ricky Starks in the 2023 Owen Hart tournament finals.