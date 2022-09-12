Update on CM Punk’s Health After He Suffered a “Serious” Injury at AEW All Out

CM Punk is said to have sustained a “serious” injury while competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 tournament, as was mentioned previously.

This past weekend, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Punk’s health. Meltzer said, “CM Punk underwent surgery earlier this week for the torn left triceps he suffered when doing the tope early in the Jon Moxley match. That is usually about an eight month recovery period His doctor recommended surgery right away to prevent any muscle atrophy.”

The report that CM Punk would be undergoing surgery for a torn triceps was verified by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Punk was stripped as AEW world champion on Wednesday, and it is currently unknown what his future holds with the company. It is being reported that the AEW third-party legal investigation into Punk’s altercation with The Elite is still ongoing at this time.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.