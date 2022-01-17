Update On Cody Rhodes AEW EVP Status

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly not under an Executive Vice President contract with the company.

As reported earlier, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and that he has been working as a free agent ever since then. Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.

In an update, there has been a lot of speculation on Rhodes’ status as AEW EVP ever since the contract status update was revealed this morning, and if there’s a separate contract for his EVP duties, but Fightful has reported that Rhodes is not under any kind of contract with AEW right now.

“He’s a free agent, with no contract with AEW at the moment,” a source said when asked about Rhodes’ status as Executive Vice President.

There is still no word on when Rhodes is expected to sign a new AEW contract, but we will keep you updated.