Update on Cody Rhodes’ Surgery, Seth Rollins Swerves Rhodes on RAW

WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have surgery this week.

It was initially reported that Rhodes would have surgery on Thursday to repair a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon, but WWE revealed on RAW that Rhodes would have surgery on Wednesday.

Rhodes came to the ring to discuss his Hell In a Cell victory over Seth Rollins on this week’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW. He thanked fans for their support and compliments on how well he performed despite his injuries on Sunday, but he insisted that he is the one who is honored to be able to do what he does.

Rhodes then complimented Rollins as one of the industry’s top Superstars. He stated that the Rhodes vs. Rollins book had been written and is being stored in the archives. Rhodes stated that he was finished with Rollins. He then pointed to the Money In the Bank briefcases above the ring, saying that the MITB contract has eluded him for his entire career, and that while he’s “a little beat up” right now, he hopes to climb the ladder, grab the briefcase, and cash it in to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in four weeks. Fans began chanting for Rhodes, but Rollins cut them off.

Rollins admitted that he still dislikes Rhodes, but that during Hell In a Cell, Rhodes gained his respect. Rollins continued to praise Rhodes, saying that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, would be extremely proud of his son. As fans yelled his name, Rhodes began to cry. Rollins then proceeded to shake Rhodes’ hand while saying something in his ear between them. Rollins walked away from the ring, leaving Rhodes alone. Rhodes backed up the ramp to the stage, waving to the fans, until Rollins ran back out and struck Rhodes from behind with a sledgehammer. While officials attempted to restore order, Rollins manhandled Rhodes and then delivered a Stomp to Rhodes’ bruise. Rollins tortured Rhodes some more while he was down, then walked away to chants of “you suck!” from the crowd.

WWE later aired footage of Rhodes being treated by medics and officials on the stage. He was helped to his feet and offered a stretcher, but he turned away from the assistance and limped away on his own.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes sustained the injury while weight training on Friday, but he persisted in working Hell In a Cell over the weekend. Rhodes was pulled from Saturday’s WWE live show in Champaign, IL, Street Fight vs. Rollins, but he did make an appearance for an angle with Rollins.

WWE then revealed on Sunday that Rhodes suffered a partial rupture during last week’s RAW brawl with Rollins, and that the tendon then totally detached from the bone when weight training on Friday. WWE said that Rhodes also insisted on working Hell In A Cell. It’s thought that Rhodes was unharmed in last week’s RAW brawl and that he was fine until Friday’s weight training.

It’s unknown how long Rhodes will be out of action, but it could be at least a few months, forcing him to miss Money In the Bank and SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed. While Rhodes has stated that he would like to work at Money In the Bank, a one-month rehabilitation period appears to be a long shot. After Rhodes’ operation on Wednesday, WWE should have a better estimate of his recovery time.

