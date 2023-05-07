Update On Colby Corino’s Status With WWE

Since Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the WWE Board and began looking into a sale, WWE has been in an interesting position. As a result, he approved the company’s acquisition from The Endeavor Group. McMahon has been actively involved with WWE creative changes at the same time. Additionally, despite a hiring spree, no major talent signings have been made, including former WWE stars and talent from other promotions.

There have been conflicting reports about whether the company is currently hiring; some claim they are still hiring, while others refute the claim.

Colby Corino was expected to go to WWE with the intention of beginning his training at the Performance Center, as PWMania.com previously reported in January.

That, however, has not taken place. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam, Corino is impacted by the current “hiring freeze”. Haynes was initially informed that wouldn’t be the case, but it appears that has changed.

It should be noted that despite being offered a WWE contract and both parties accepting it, Corino never actually signed one. The negotiation process with Corino came to an end shortly after the company was bought out by Endeavor.

Steve, a former WCW World Champion and current WWE Performance Center Coach, is Colby’s father. Colby made a name for himself while competing for organizations such as ROH and NWA.