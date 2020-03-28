Update On Conflicting Wrestlemania 36 PPV Price Points

There have been conflicting reports on the pay-per-view price for WrestleMania 36.

Verizon Fios has had Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania listed for a total of $59.99 for both shows together. Comcast has had Night One for $39.95 and Night Two for $59.95.

It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was hoping for a regular WrestleMania price, and that viewers would get both shows for that price instead of the aforementioned price points. They also wanted fans to have the ability to watch either night for half of a normal WrestleMania price, but the prices are up to the cable companies.

There are some outlets advertising Night One for $9.99 and Night Two for $59.99, but this is likely an advertising error. PWInsider noted that WrestleMania 36 was also listed for $29.99 per night by Verizon Fios at one point, but there’s no word yet on if that’s another advertising error, or an actual price point.

WrestleMania 36 will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET, on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.