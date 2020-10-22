Update On Coronavirus Testing At The Capitol Wrestling Center

Aventus Biolabs is the company handling the COVID-19 tests for WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and the main WWE crew, according to Florida news reporter Jon Alba. Alba noted on Twitter today that protocols for fans attending the Capitol Wrestling Center shows are set up through WWE as the company designates a spot for attendees to go to, covering any involved costs as well.

The test results are not sent to the person, but they do receive a notification for if they’re cleared or not. They’re also able to check their coronavirus test results. Fans also have to take temperature checks at the door of the CWC before entering. The actual COVID tests happen the day before the show. Once fans are let in, they are taken straight to their pod, where they are stationed with those in their party. Sanitation items are available in the pods.

