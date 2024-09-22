Update On Dakota Kai’s Return To WWE Programming

WWE announced during the August 12 episode of RAW that Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai will be on the shelf for anywhere from eight to ten weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Kai recently took to her Instagram and shared three videos of herself with the captions, “See,” “You” and “Soon.”

There’s no word yet on when exactly Kai will make her return to WWE TV, but it seems that we could be seeing her soon.

You can check out the post below.