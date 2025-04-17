Update On Darby Allin’s Mount Everest Climb

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Darby Allin was scheduled to begin his ascent of Mount Everest on Tuesday, April 15th, following a hiatus from the company. Allin has not appeared on AEW television since the end of December, when he was written out of the storylines.

Adventure Consultants provided an update on Allin’s progress, revealing that his climb actually commenced on April 8th.

According to an update from Fightful.com, it stated: “Today our Everest Private Team said goodbye to the trekkers and hiked from Pheriche to Chhukhung, achieving an elevation gain of 530 meters. Darby is doing great! The trek took three and a half hours. It was a clear day with fantastic views. Tomorrow, we plan to continue our acclimatization with a hike to Chhukhung Ri, a nearby hill with an elevation of 5,540 meters.”

Typically, climbing Mount Everest takes about two months, but Allin might take longer, as he has no previous experience with mountain climbing. While about two-thirds of those who attempt to summit Everest succeed, the success rate is lower for inexperienced climbers, and approximately one percent of climbers face fatal outcomes.

There has been no update on when Allin is expected to complete his climb or return to AEW television.