Update On Demo Ratings For Friday’s AEW Rampage And WWE Smackdown

As noted, Friday’s WWE Supersized SmackDown on FS1 drew 866,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show drew 314,000 18-49 viewers. Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo. Rampage drew 313,000 18-49 viewers. You can click here for our original ratings report for Friday night.

In an update, AEW Rampage did defeat WWE SmackDown in one demographic on Friday night, also topping SmackDown head-to-head in the 30-minute overlap in the 18-49 key demographic.

While Rampage tied SmackDown in the 18-49 demo with the 0.24 rating, they also tied WWE in the 18-34 demo with a 0.20 rating, according to PWTorch. AEW also picked up a narrow win in the Males 18-49 demo – 0.34 to 0.32.

WWE topped AEW in the Males 12-34 demo with a 0.20 to 0.16. They both tied with a 0.10 in the Females 12-34 demo. AEW topped WWE in the 18-34 demo, 0.17 to 0.15. They both tied in the 25-54 demo with a 0.28, while WWE easily topped AEW in the 50+ demo 0.43 to 0.21.

The 30-minute overlap from 10pm – 10:30pm, which ran commercial-free, saw AEW draw 328,000 viewers to WWE’s 285,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demo.

The quarters are broken down like this, courtesy of Wrestlenomics:

WWE SMACKDOWN:

* Q1, 8-8:15pm: 811,000 P2+ viewers; 312,0,00 P18-49 viewers; 118,000 P18-34 viewers; 194,000 P35-49 viewers; 499,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Intro; Edge entrance, recap package and live promo; KOTR recap video, Finn Balor entrance and pre-tape promo)

* Q2, 8:15-8:30pm: 822,000 P2+ viewers; 330,000 P18-49 viewers; 122,000 P18-34 viewers; 208,000 P34-49 viewers; 492,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Commercial, Sami Zayn pre-tape promo, 10 minutes of Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn through ad break)

* Q3, 8:30-8:45pm: 923,000 P2+ viewers; 348,000 P18-49 viewers; 133,000 P18-34 viewers; 215,000 P34-49 viewers; 575,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Last 2 minutes of Balor vs. Zayn, commercial; Drew McIntyre video, Roman Reigns – Brock Lesnar video; Naomi entrance and pre-tape promo)

* Q4, 8:45-9pm: 943,000 P2+ viewers; 350,000 P18-49 viewers; 125,000 P18-34 viewers; 225,000 P34-49 viewers; 593,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Commercial; Sonya Deville live promo; Deville and Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi; Hit Row video; Seth Rollins entrance; commercial; Sasha Banks promo)

* Q5, 9-9:15pm: 867,000 P2+ viewers; 329,000 P18-49 viewers; 119,000 P18-34 viewers; 210,000 P35-49 viewers; 538,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Seth Rollins live promo; Carmella – Zelina Vega backstage; Carmella entrance; commercial; 2 minutes of Vega entrance and Vega vs. Carmella)

* Q6, 9:15-9:30: 860,000 P2+ viewers; 317,000 P18-49 viewers; 102,000 P18-34 viewers; 215,000 P35-49 viewers; 543,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Last 2 minutes of Vega vs. Carmella; Sheamus video; Happy Corbin entrance; commercial; Happy Talk segment; Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupt; Street Profits entrance; commercial)

* Q7, 9:30-9:45pm: 828,000 P2+ viewers; 300,000 P18-49 viewers; 83,000 P18-34 viewers; 217,000 P35-49 viewers; 528 Non 18-49 viewers (Commercial continued, New Day video; The Usos entrance; 10 minutes of Street Profits vs. Usos through commercial)

* Q8, 9:45-10pm: 849,000 P2+ viewers; 287,000 P18-49 viewers; 85,000 P18-34 viewers; 202,000 P35-49 viewers; 562,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Last 2 minutes of Usos vs. Street Profits; Becky Lynch interview and entrance; commercial; Charlotte Flair video; Women’s Title video; Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair entrance; 2 minutes of Lynch vs. Banks)

* Q9, 10-10:15pm: 882,000 P2+ viewers; 277,000 P18-49 viewers; 82,000 P18-34 viewers; 195,000 P35-49 viewers; 605,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Lynch vs. Banks)

* Q10, 10:15-10:30: 874,000 P2+ viewers; 293,000 P18-49 viewers; 96,000 P18-34 viewers; 197,000 P35-49 viewers; 581,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Last 2 minutes of Lynch vs. Banks; contract signing setup; Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns entrances & contract signing)

WWE QUARTER AVERAGES – P2+: 866,000; P18-49: 314,000; P18-34: 107,000; P35-49: 208,000; Non 18-49: 552,000

AEW RAMPAGE:

* Q1, 10-10:15pm: 663,000 P2+ viewers; 363,000 P18-49 viewers; 134,000 P18-34 viewers; 229,000 P35-49 viewers; 300,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Intro; CM Punk entrance and Punk vs. Matt Sydal)

* Q2, 10:15-10:30: 541,000 P2+ viewers; 293,000 P18-49 viewers; 110,000 P18-34 viewers; 183,000 P35-49 viewers; 248,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Last 4 minutes of Punk vs. Sydal; commercial; Dark Order backstage promo; Ruby Soho entrance; 4 minutes of Soho vs. The Bunny; commercial)

* Q3, 10:30-10:45pm: 550,000 P2+ viewers; 306,000 P18-49 viewers; 117,000 P18-34 viewers; 189,000 P35-49 viewers; 244,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Commercial continued; final 3 minutes of Soho vs. Bunny; Penelope Ford and Bunny post-match angle; American Top Team/Men of the Year – Inner Circle split-screen promo; commercial; Inner Circle and ATT entrances and Dan Lambert live promo; 2 minutes of ATT vs. Inner Circle)

* Q4, 10:45-11pm: 558,000 P2+ viewers; 290,000 P18-49 viewers; 108,000 P18-34 viewers; 182,000 P35-49 viewers; 268,000 Non 18-49 viewers (Final 10 minutes of ATT vs. Inner Circle through PIP commercial; ATT post-match beatdown and Santana & Ortiz save)

AEW QUARTER AVERAGES – P2+: 578,000; P18-49: 313,000; P18-34: 117,000; P35-49: 196,000; Non 18-49: 265,000