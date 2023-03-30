Update On Don Callis Following Injury On AEW Dynamite

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Don Callis, who suffered a deep cut on his head during a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite.

After being attacked by Jon Moxley, Callis’ head collided with a lighting rig. Callis appeared with blood on his head, and word spread that he had been legitimately injured.

Alvarez said, “In taking the bump, Don was unaware that there was a lighting rig right behind him. He went head first into the lighting rig and he got gashed open. It was described to me as looking like he was hit with a hatchet…allegedly his doctor told him it was so deep that you could see his skull, bleeding everywhere. They took him to the hospital and he was there until 3 am…He was there til 3 am because it took them that long to put his head back together.”

Alvarez also stated that Callis did not sustain a concussion and is now resting at home.

Best wishes to him as he works on his recovery.