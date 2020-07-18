Update On Dragon Gate Subscriptions During Pandemic, and More

Dragon Gate has seen a “modest” increase in subscriptions despite running only a few empty arena events during the pandemic, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In addition to that, their merchandise sales have had an “unbelievable” increase.

As of this writing, there is no word on when Dragon Gate will be able to bring back Larry Dallas or Lenny Leonard for English commentary. This is due to the ongoing travel restrictions. For now, Jae Church has been calling the shows on his own. He has been at those shows live.