Update On Drew McIntyre Following His Return To Action At The Royal Rumble

After missing several weeks of action, Drew McIntyre returned at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. McIntyre was reportedly supposed to have more time with Brock Lesnar at the end of the match but the event needed to be over by midnight due to traditional PPV constraints and international commitments.

It was reported that McIntyre is not quite 100% and is continuing to rehabilitate his neck. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided more details on plans for McIntyre heading into Wrestlemania 38:

“The plan, at least as of this week, was for him not to do house shows and continue his rehab, but appear on television and while he is likely to do some television matches, the idea is to protect him to where he’s not doing too much until he rehabs more.”

The belief is that McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for the time being. McIntyre is still expected to have a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at some point in the future and it has been rumored since McIntyre moved to Smackdown from RAW. Meltzer noted that prior to McIntyre taking time off, there was talk of him feuding with Reigns leading into Wrestlemania 38.