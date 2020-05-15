Update On Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury, Matt Riddle Comments On Wrestling With No Fans

– After winning the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 36, Drew McIntyre teased a match with Tyson Fury. Fury has responded with a new video and appears ready to have a match with McIntyre:

“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook!” “He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!” The WWE Champion is on @Tyson_Fury’s radar 👀 Give 👏 Us 👏 This 👏 Fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4o0pzowgP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2020

– In an interview with DailyDDT.com, Matt Riddle commented on wrestling shows with no fans in attendance:

“For me, it’s funny because I don’t mind. I actually enjoy it. I enjoy wrestling in front of people no doubt, I love wrestling, I like entertaining people. It’s fun because you’ll go through a crazy sequence and you’re laying down and you’re thinking, ‘Is this awesome? Was this awesome?’ I don’t know! Are they on their couches right now?

But then again, there’s only so many people at a house, I don’t know, they’re doing the chants. In my head, I’m doing the chants, if people want to know that. ‘They’re probably going, ‘This is awesome!’ ‘Fight forever!’ I’ll be honest, I picture people out in the crowd and then I swear, when I look into the camera, I can hear little bros, I can hear big bros, I can hear all the bros. It’s one of those things: You got to get psyched up.”