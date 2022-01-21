Update On Drew McIntyre’s Injury and If He Will Be Back In Time For WrestleMania

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre is reportedly dealing with legitimate neck issues and is expected to miss the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE.

In an update on McIntyre’s injury, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that McIntyre has been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. Meltzer wrote the following:

“He’s taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he’ll make it back for Wrestlemania.”

It was noted by Stefan Gorges that McIntyre had the most matches of anyone on the WWE roster in 2021 with 100 total matches and 78 of those being wins.

Here were the top 5:

1. Drew McIntyre 100

2. Charlotte Flair 81

3. Matt Riddle 80

4. Bianca Belair 79

5. Jey Uso 77