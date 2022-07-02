Update on Early Estimate for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Buys

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that AEW and NJPW jointly presented this past Sunday, was a success.

At the post-event press conference, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the event generated over $5 million in revenue from over 100,000 PPV buys. There was also a $1 million gate.

The night attracted “about” 127,000 buys between AEW’s regular carriers and NJPW World, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. The estimate is between 125,000 and 127,000 buys, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer pointed out that the show’s cable and streaming audiences were both down from Double or Nothing by 18% and 23.9%, respectively. The fact that most of the purchases were made in the United States (around 80%) suggests that American fans valued the show more than the Japanese fans.

The Bleacher Report numbers in the US weren’t drastically down from the previous two shows, but the FITE and cable ratings in Europe weren’t even close.

According to Meltzer and Thurston, the broadcast received 7,000 purchases on New Japan World. 15,426 tickets were sold at the United Center according to WrestleTix’s final count.

Thurston estimates that the net revenue for the event will be roughly $4.4 million when the pay-per-view earnings are divided among the several carriers. That excludes any revenue from ticket sales or sponsorships from companies like DraftKings.

