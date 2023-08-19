Update On Edge’s WWE Status Following His Match On SmackDown

Edge defeated Sheamus in a singles match on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Edge said the following on the FAN Morning Show just before SmackDown:

“I really need to gather myself after this, then take a big, deep breath and figure out what that is.” My contract is set to expire at the end of September. Because this is my final contracted match, I have a lot of decisions to make, but I can’t do it right now. In a strange way, I almost have to see how Friday goes, and I know that’s not a clear answer, but I don’t have it yet.” (courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

Edge’s future was reported by WrestleVotes, they stated, ”Asked if anything changed post show regarding the status of Edge going forward. Source said he hasn’t signed a new deal as of now and the feeling among creative and others is that of unknown. The ball is truly in his court.”

Click here for a video of what Edge said after SmackDown went off the air.