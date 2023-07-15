Update On Elton Prince Of Pretty Deadly Suffering An Injury On WWE SmackDown

It looks like one-half of Pretty Deadly suffered an injury this week.

Reports coming out of this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown insist that Pretty Deadly member Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder during the tag-team match he and Kit Wilson had against The Brawling Brutes duo of Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Commenting on the rumored injury after the match was Holland, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation.

“So to set people straight before they get all pissy,” Holland wrote. “It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce.”

Holland continued, “Out of my control. Wishing Elton Prince a speedy recovery.”