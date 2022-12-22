Update on Eric Young Reportedly Returning to WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eric Young is reportedly one of the names set to return to WWE.

In response to a question about Young possibly being the “Uncle Howdy” character, Mike Johnson wrote the following in a Q&A on PWInsider.com.

“I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy) and was told that Young would not be starting with WWE until 2023, but until we see Uncle Howdy actually inside the ring, it doesn’t matter who is playing him on the videos at this point. It could be anyone and they could be using Bray to voice it over for all we know.”

Young appears to be on the verge of reuniting with his former Sanity teammate Nikki Cross. Nikki recently hinted at a Sanity reunion by posting a chalk drawing to her Instagram story with references to the band. The drawing dates were broken down by the Twitter account @WrestlingCovers:

“6-19-18 : SAnitY SmackDown debut

9-16-16 : SAnitY match at an NXT live event

2-10-2008 : When she started training / working the Independent scene ??”

Nikki also posted the following video on her social media accounts: