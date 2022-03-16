Update On Estimated PPV Buys For AEW Revolution

PWMania.com previously reported that this year’s AEW Revolution did between 146,000-170,000 PPV buys. This was an estimate from the streaming numbers from Bleacher Report and FITE in addition to some buys from traditional cable providers.

Dave Meltzer noted on during the Wrestling Observer Radio that the show did better than initially believed. The numbers may be up to 14% higher than those early reports.

Meltzer said it looks to have done between 165,000-170,000 buys, which would make it the second-highest AEW PPV buyrate.