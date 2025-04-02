Update On European Tryouts From WWE’s UK Performance Center

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s recent European tryout continued for a second day at the UK Performance Center on Sunday, March 30th. It featured more standout performers such as Aigle Blanc, Stephanie Maze, and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Jack Morris.

The report also noted that several performers drew significant attention during the tryout, including Man Like DeReiss and Rhio. A video was even shared online, showing WWE CCO Triple H closely observing Rhio, possibly teasing a potential future with WWE.

Additionally, Zozaya reportedly wrapped up his time with Pro Wrestling NOAH ahead of the tryout, but there is no word yet on whether this means he will join the WWE roster soon. NXT talent was actively involved in the tryout as well, while former NXT UK star Sha Samuels was also present to help out.

There’s no word yet on whether any of the talents were offered WWE contracts, but we will provide updates once we have information.