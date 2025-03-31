Update On European Tryouts From WWE’s UK Performance Center

According to Fightful Select, WWE hosted a European tryout at the UK Performance Center beginning on Saturday, March 29, showcasing a mix of up-and-coming talent from across the region.

The first day of the tryout featured fundamental in-ring drills, a promo class, and preliminary tryout matches designed to assess the participants’ athletic ability, performance instincts, and on-screen charisma. The event continued on Sunday, March 30, with additional exercises and evaluation sessions.

Among the standout names in attendance was Man Like DeReiss, a UK indie scene regular who has reportedly been on WWE’s radar for some time.

Other participants included:

Rhio

Goldenboy Santos

Zozaya

Luke Jacobs

Bionic (of Gladiators)

Nathan Angel

Rayne Leverkusen

Danny Jones

Adam Maxted

Yago Rivera

The two-day event marks another step in WWE’s ongoing global talent recruitment strategy, aimed at expanding its international reach and scouting the next generation of Superstars. WWE continues to hold regional tryouts in various countries, offering promising athletes and performers a pathway to join the company’s developmental system and NXT brand.