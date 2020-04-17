Update On Fear Of More NXT Cuts, NXT Non Compete Clauses

The WWE NXT talents released on Wednesday will be free to appear for other promotions next month.

The NXT talents cut this week will only be under 30-day non-compete clauses with WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They will be free to sign with anyone else on May 15.

As noted before, the other main roster talents released on Wednesday are under 90-day non-competes and will be eligible to appear for major promotions beginning on Wednesday, July 15.

The Observer also reported that while there are more NXT cuts expected, there are no further main roster releases expected. It was noted that many people who aren’t featured regularly on NXT TV are worried about their jobs.