Update On Finn Balor Following Absence From The WWE Royal Rumble

Finn Balor was one of the active WWE stars that did not compete in the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following in regards to Balor’s absence…

“Confirmed with a source that Finn Balor is not injured in anyway, he is out of the country however. WWE expects him back in plenty of time for WrestleMania.”

Balor last competed on the January 17th 2022 edition of WWE RAW in a losing effort to Austin Theory. Balor recently expressed the desire to have a heel run on the main roster.