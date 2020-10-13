Update on Finn Balor Undergoing Jaw Surgery

As noted on Monday, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor revealed on Twitter how he underwent surgery to repair his jaw, which was broken in two places during the win over Kyle O’Reilly in the “Takeover: 31” main event earlier this month. Balor noted that he underwent surgery with Dr. Patel and Dr. Edgarsosa at the Orlando Center for Advanced Plastic Surgery.

Balor posted a longer statement on Instagram and noted that the surgery actually happened this past Friday. Balor revealed that one of the fractures went into his tooth and after the tooth was removed, his jaw was wired shut to restore his bite and help align the fractures. Doctors then screwed three plates in to fixate the fractures for what he called a quick recovery. No wires were needed after the operation.

“Last Friday, i underwent surgery for 2 fractures of my jaw, including one going into my tooth,” Balor wrote. “After the tooth was removed, I was wired shut to restore my bite and help align the fractures. Then 3 plates where screwed in to fixate the fractures for a quick recovery. Thankfully no wires were needed after surgery!”

There’s still no word yet on how long Balor will be out of action, but the usual recovery time for a broken jaw is around six weeks.