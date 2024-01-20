Update On Former WWE Star Potentially Returning At The Royal Rumble

WWE’s Royal Rumble PLE is one week away from taking place in Tampa, Florida, and it is expected to feature the return of a former star.

Many people expected Trinity, formerly known as Naomi, to leave TNA after losing the Knockouts Title to Jordynne Grace at last Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. However, this was not the case.

Trinity joined the promotion last year, after leaving WWE in May 2022 with Mercedes Mone due to creative differences. Trinity is expected to become a free agent very soon. She could make a surprise return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, which is internally expected.

She worked last Sunday’s TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by Friday’s TV tapings in Orlando, Florida, where she competed in tag team action. She teamed up with Grace to face Giselle Shaw and Savannah Evans.

Trinity made a post-match promo, claiming that TNA has changed her life both inside and outside the ring. She thanked the crowd for coming out.

This appeared to be Trinity’s farewell to the promotion, though she may finish at Saturday’s TV taping. In any case, her expected WWE return is still in the works, with a possible surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.

She said, “Coming to TNA has been life-changing for me, both inside and outside the ring,” Trinity stated. “I feel honored to work with such a strong division, an incredible group of women. What a champion we have here. Whenever y’all think of TNA, I want y’all to think of me, Trin-TNA. Thank you for coming out, we love you.”