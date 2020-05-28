Latest Update On FTR’s AEW Dynamite Debuts

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (The Revival in WWE) made their official AEW debuts after leaving WWE several months ago. They are using the tag-team name “FTR” (F*ck The Rest, Fear The Revolt and For The Revolution). At the end of the opening match featuring Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and Joey Janela match, The Butcher and The Blade come out and attacked The Young Bucks. That’s when FTR debuted, acting like they were going to help attack the Young Bucks but instead turned and attacked Butcher and Blade instead.

Wheeler and Harwood commented on what their new tag team name could stand for:

Fear The Revolt F*uck The Rest For The Revolution https://t.co/Nq3HJZVm01 — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) May 28, 2020

Fear The Revolt

F*ck The Rest

This is

For The Revolution #FTR#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rpZ8uwRA5x — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) May 28, 2020

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the following hashtags regarding their debuts:

