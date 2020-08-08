Update On Furloughed WWE Employees Not Being Brought Back

When several WWE employees and wrestlers were released back in April, the staff members, including producers, were simply furloughed.

At the time, they were told they would be brought back. Originally that was meant to be in August. The date has been extended to August 28. Several of the employees are looking for new jobs as well.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the idea was that while the furloughs made sense in April, because at the time they didn’t know if they would be able to tape new TV.

By July, WWE was setting profit records and so the employees are upset that WWE went on to extend the furloughs twice.

The furloughed employees are also unhappy that management knew the Q2 numbers and seven days before the investment call the furlough was extended.