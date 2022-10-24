Update on GCW – WWE Speculation, Streaming Platform for Several Indies Revealed

Fightful Select reports that several prominent promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal, which could change the landscape for several independent promotions.

For several years, FITE has been a significant platform for promotions of all sizes, including All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. It’s unclear whether there will be additional price points, packages, or details, as most events are currently available 30 days after they air.

Fightful was led to believe that several independents would join as a live-streaming option for one tier of membership. A number of announcements are expected in November.

GCW was asked about whether or not this is where they’re headed, but they responded a comical non-answer of “WWE is going to Fite+?”

GCW was asked about rumours of a WWE partnership by Fightful. They were given a statement indicating that they would announce their streaming plans on November 1. WWE did not deny it, but a representative stated that they support people telling others to watch WWE RAW. All indications point to an effective rib. Fightful questioned Joey Janela, who simply stated that he was unable to comment; however, they have received no indications that the two parties are truly cooperating.