Update On Goldberg’s WWE Status

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has returned for a quick run that will end at Elimination Chamber. WWE has added Goldberg to Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This week’s SmackDown will air live from New Orleans, but WWE will also tape next Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home episode this Friday night due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia in time for next Saturday’s big event.

Besides this week’s double SmackDown taping and the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia, WWE does not have Goldberg advertised for any other events on The Road to WrestleMania 38.

Goldberg returned on last week’s SmackDown to set up the title match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. He will be back this week, and will possibly appear on next Friday’s taped go-home show, but that’s it.