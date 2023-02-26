Update On GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Title Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, one of the rumored matches for WWE WrestleMania 39 is GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre and/or Sheamus.

McIntyre came down to ringside to watch GUNTHER’s match on this week’s edition of Smackdown. McIntyre spoke on SmackDown Lowdown after the show and made it clear what he wants when he said, “There’s five weeks until Wrestlemania… I want GUNTHER and I want the Intercontinental Championship.”

GUNTHER recently said the following about Sheamus during The Bump earlier this week:

“I’ve beaten him [Sheamus] twice now. I kind of, I don’t know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He’s not on my radar, I’m obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I’ll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus.”

GUNTHER will defend his title against the winner of a battle royal at the upcoming Madison Square Garden live event on Sunday, March 12th, leading up to WrestleMania.

You can watch SmackDown Lowdown below: