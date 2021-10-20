Update On Hacksaw Jim Duggan After Today’s Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is currently recovering from emergency surgery. As noted, Duggan’s wife Debra took to Facebook this morning and announced that he had been hospitalized near their home in South Carolina, and was set to undergo emergency surgery for an undisclosed issue.

In an update, Debra made another post this evening and said Hacksaw was out of surgery and back in his hospital room. She included a photo of Duggan giving his signature thumbs up.

“Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in,” she wrote.

There’s still no word on why the 67 year old Duggan was hospitalized today. He appeared to be in great spirits at the Hero Con in Ft. Myers, Florida this past weekend, as seen in the Facebook posts below. Hacksaw has dealt with multiple health issues in recent years, and underwent a heart procedure in March 2019. He was also hospitalized in September 2019. Hacksaw appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily in January 2020 and said he was doing great after health issues the previous year, and dropped around 40 pounds after listening to his doctor. He also said at that time that he had wrestled his last match.