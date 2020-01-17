Update On Harlem Heat and WWE

On January 13th, WWE applied for the trademark Harlem Heat which was the name of the WCW tag team that comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray. The trademark description includes the following:

As previously noted, it’s been rumored that Harlem Heat would reunite to face The Revival at the Royal Rumble in Houston which is the team’s hometown.