Update On Heath’s Injury From Bound For Glory

Heath posted the following update on his injury from the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV:

“This is the moment I knew I was screwed. After two doctors telling me that my injury was a severe inguinal hernia, I made an appointment with a hernia specialist.

OFFICIAL DIAGNOSIS: partially torn abductor muscle (from the bone) and a slight tear in my groin.

RECOVERY: luckily no surgery, just gotta suck it up and deal with the pain for a while. Lots of rest, ice, physical therapy (I’m coming for you @nmotion_pr #recovery #badluck #rebuild #hurting #outfornow #butnotforever”