Update On How Long Bronson Reed Will Be On Sidelines From WWE Due To Injury

Bronson Reed is going to be on the shelf for a while.

The WWE veteran took to X recently and noted it is “going to be a while” before he returns from the injury he suffered at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 PLE back on November 30.

He wrote the following via X:

“Stellar year for me in WWE. I broke hearts, rings, bones, cars, walls, and humans. I promise you. This is nothing compared to what I bring when I am back from my injury. It’s going to be a while, but don’t forget who the f*ck I am. The great wave of death known as the TSUNAMI is only rising. Thanks. BR. #WWE #2024.”