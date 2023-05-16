Update On How Long Liv Morgan Is Expected To Be Out Of Action

Due to an undisclosed injury, Liv Morgan had to withdraw from a match that was scheduled to air on WWE RAW and is currently out of action.

Morgan was injured during the Women’s Tag Team Title match on SmackDown this past Friday against Damage CTRL, as previously reported. Morgan was supposed to attend a Cricket Wireless meet and greet on Monday, but she was replaced by Dolph Ziggler.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between Morgan and Rodriguez against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green was postponed on Monday’s RAW. Rodriguez defeated Green in a singles match later in the show, only to be attacked by the returning Ronda Rousey and Shaya Baszler.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that based on WWE’s booking, Liv’s injury isn’t serious and she won’t be out of action for long because WWE wouldn’t have postponed the scheduled match if Morgan was going to be out for an extended period of time.

“That’s legit. She was hurt in the Friday match….If you’re going to miss six months then yes, but if it’s just one match they don’t strip [of the title] for a minor injury. I don’t know what the injury is, and they didn’t say, but the way everything was played up, you know it’s not like if she was going to be out for a long time with this injury, she’d say she was out, and then they would take steps of stripping them of the belts. You know, it felt like it was something where, you know she’s going to be back very soon. And they went and did an angle with Ronda and Bazler with Raquel to build up a title match so I think it’s a short-term thing for Liv. That’s certainly the impression based on their booking,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)