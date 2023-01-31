Update on Hulk Hogan’s Health Following Recent Comments Made by Kurt Angle

Hulk Hogan fans were concerned last week after Kurt Angle stated on his podcast that Hogan could no longer feel his legs after having a nerve cut during his most recent back surgery.

Angle stated, “Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

However, Hogan’s representative told Entertainment Tonight that he is fine. “Everything is OK with him,” the representative said. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” According to the rep, Hogan is able to walk without the use of a cane.

Hogan judges karaoke contests at his Hogan’s Hangout bar in Tampa on a regular basis, and he was back at it Monday night. Hogan is standing and not using a cane in the photo below.