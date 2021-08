Brock Lesnar is firmly on the babyface side of the SmackDown internal roster now, according to PWInsider. This was expected after Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The WWE website roster still has Lesnar listed as a RAW Superstar as of now but that should change soon.

Lesnar is being teased for Friday’s SmackDown episode but WWE has not officially announced him as of now.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.