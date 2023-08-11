Update On Injury Roman Reigns Suffered At WWE SummerSlam

Although the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was hurt while wrestling with Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event, he is not expected to miss any broadcast time as a result of the injury.

The main event at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, served as the newest twist in The Bloodline story when Jimmy Uso cost his brother the match, allowing Reigns to retain the title.

The injury appears to have occurred when Jey hit an outside dive and landed on the back of Reigns, as seen in the video below. Reigns is currently scheduled for tonight’s episode of SmackDown for a Hail The Tribal Chief segment with Jimmy.

Dave Meltzer stated in the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Reigns suffered either a hip or back injury from the top from Jey Uso about five minutes into his main event match.”

It’s unknown if the injury will affect WWE’s plans for him at future PLEs, including Payback next month.

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.