Update on International WWE Stars Who Have Been Missing From Television

Shawn Michaels commented on international WWE stars such as Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura who have been absent from television during a media call to promote the 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE.

“Much like several months ago, we want them here and love having them here. A lot of it is availability, a lot of it is, as you said, visa issues. A lot of it, also, that is a big career move and life difference. Those are all things we want people to consider before they make that move. Nothing would thrill me more than to have Ilja and Meiko here on a regular basis. They are phenomenal talent. We’re thrilled about Gallus being back and Tyler (Bate) being back. As far as who is to come in the future, a lot of that is up to the talent themselves and, also, there are visa issues, but we’re waiting on a long-term commitment from some people and we understand that’s not an easy decision to make.”

You can listen to the complete call below:



