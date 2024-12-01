Update On Jacob Fatu’s Injury Scare Following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The main event of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, featured Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeating The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reed and Jimmy were hurt when they jumped off the top of the cage. Jimmy had a fractured toe, while Reed injured one or both of his ankles and required assistance getting to the backstage area. For more information, please go here.

There was also concern about Fatu’s condition as he fell awkwardly on a moonsault and began favoring his knee during the fight. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan provided some good news, stating that Fatu is not harmed.

Fatu was claimed to have no intention of selling his leg for a high price at first. However, after landing the way he did, he decided to sell his leg heavily and follow the location.

We will provide any additional injury updates and wish Reed and Jimmy a fast recovery.